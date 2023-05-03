HomeAttalaKHS baseball announces Supermarket Sweep fundraiser

KHS baseball announces Supermarket Sweep fundraiser

by

The Kosciusko High School baseball team has announced a new fundraiser.

It’s being called the1st ANNUAL WHIPPET SUPERMARKET SWEEP.

The team is selling chances for $20 each or 6 for $100.

There will be two winners. First place gets six minutes to run thru the store and fill a grocery cart to the max at Sunflower. The second place will get three minutes to do the same.

Winners will be announced May 12.

For tickets, call or text Coach Cole Mcbride (601-750-8332), Coach Wesley Dew(662-582-4559), or Robby Black (662-684-9908).

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Whippets baseball player nominated for Player of the Week

Little Whippet Cheer camp forms due this Friday

Ethel softball advances in playoffs, baseball to begin postseason play Friday

Photos: Two KHS cheerleaders sign with colleges

Playoffs set for local baseball and softball teams

Photos: McAdams High School announces 2023 Valedictorian and Salutatorian