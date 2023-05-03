KHS baseball announces Supermarket Sweep fundraiser

The Kosciusko High School baseball team has announced a new fundraiser.

It’s being called the1st ANNUAL WHIPPET SUPERMARKET SWEEP.

The team is selling chances for $20 each or 6 for $100.

There will be two winners. First place gets six minutes to run thru the store and fill a grocery cart to the max at Sunflower. The second place will get three minutes to do the same.

Winners will be announced May 12.

For tickets, call or text Coach Cole Mcbride (601-750-8332), Coach Wesley Dew(662-582-4559), or Robby Black (662-684-9908).