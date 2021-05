The Kosciusko Cheerleader Boosters will hold Little Whippet Spirit camp on May 27-28 at the Kosciusko High School Gym from 8:00-11:30.

The little Whippet cheerleaders who attend this camp will perform at the Whippets first home football game in August.

Forms are due Friday, May 7, 2021. The cost is $60.

For more information, contact Manza Blaine at [email protected] or 662-289-4653