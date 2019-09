The Kosciusko High School cheerleaders will host Little Whippet Cheer night with a pregame performance Friday, Sept. 6 at Landrum field.

If you had a child that attended the Little Whippet Spirit Camp in May, please bring your cheerleader to the Whippet practice field at 6:00 Friday.

Come support our future Whippet cheerleaders as they perform their cheer, chant, and dance from spirit camp.

Follow @CheerKosy on Twitter for more information.