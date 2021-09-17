KHS Gets Back to In Person Classes Monday

Superintendent of Education, Billy Ellzey has released the following statement about KHS returning to in person learning.



Kosciusko High School will return to in person classes five days a week for all students

beginning Monday, September 20, 2021. After seeing a significant decrease in positive cases

we believe we will be able to maintain our normal five day a week schedule for the remainder of

the school year. We will continue to closely monitor our case numbers and follow the guidelines

of the Mississippi Department of Health to make decisions going forward. As always the health

and safety of students and staff is of the utmost importance. Thank you for your understanding

as we continue to navigate this year and provide the best possible education for our students in

the safest possible environment