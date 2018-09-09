KHS grad to speak at Boys and Girls Club CARE Banquet

The Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club will present its annual CARE Banquet Thursday, Oct. 18 beginning at 6:30 pm.

This year’s speaker will be Christin Gates Calloway, a 2007 graduate of Kosciusko High School.

Calloway is a product of the Oprah Winfrey Boys & Girl Club of Kosciusko Attala County. She was active in the band, cheerleading, student government, and Christian Liberty M.B. Church. She was selected for the Martin Luther King Junior Image award for Emerging Leadership and the Valedictorian of her class.

Christin received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology degree from the University of Mississippi. She earned her Master of Education degree from Harvard’s Graduate School of Education in 2012. She is currently working on her doctorate in Educational Policy Studies at The University of Wisconsin- Madison. She currently works as a Policy Associate with the Race to Equity Project.

For more information on the CARE Banquet, contact the club at 662-289-4252.