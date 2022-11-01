KHS juniors score above average on ACT

HomeAttalaKHS juniors score above average on ACT

A new report revealed that juniors at Kosciusko High School recorded above average scores on the ACT.

The report was released by the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) for the Spring 2022 statewide administration of the ACT to all public high school juniors.

The average statewide score for juniors was 17.4, which increased from 17.3 in 2021.

Juniors at KHS scored an average of 18.8.

Average juniors ACT scores at other area schools:

  • Ethel-16.6
  • Leake-15.8
  • McAdams -14.1
  • Neshoba – 17.9
  • Philadelphia-14.4
  • Scott County-16.2
  • Starkville-17.0

