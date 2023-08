The Kosciusko High School Athletics Department is selling reserved seats for the 2023 football season.

Previous season (2022) ticket holders can purchase their seats Monday, Aug. 21 and Wednesday, Aug 23.

All remaining seats will be sold on a first come-first serve basis beginning Thursday, Aug. 24.

Tickets can be purchased at the Kosciusko High School office from 8:30 am – 2:30 pm.

The cost is $75 per seat.