KHS reveals the 2021 Valedictorian and Salutatorian (VIDEO)

Kosciusko High School Principal, Henry Coats, wanted to be a little different this year when announcing the 2021 Valedictorian and Salutatorian. With the help of Boswell Media, the reveal was Tuesday at 6pm. Many KHS seniors gathered in the parking lot of Kangaroo Crossing to watch the Boswell Media Billboard. There was much excitement and even tears of joy when the names appeared. Congratulations to Kimberly Vasquez, Valedictorian, and Gabby Winters, Salutatorian. Kimberly is the daughter of Alfredo and Maria Vasquez. She plans to attend Ole Miss and major in Biochemistry. Gabby is the granddaughter of Daisy Winters. She plans to attend Mississippi College and major in Biology

KHS Val and Sal – YouTube