Kosciusko High School is having a Retired Yearbook sale.
Yearbooks are available in years ranging from 2006 – 2017.
The cost per yearbook is $10 (cash only).
For more information, contact Katrina Overstreet at Kosciusko High School.
Kosciusko High School is having a Retired Yearbook sale.
Yearbooks are available in years ranging from 2006 – 2017.
The cost per yearbook is $10 (cash only).
For more information, contact Katrina Overstreet at Kosciusko High School.
One thought on “KHS selling old yearbooks”
Beverly Brownlee says:
Looking for a replacement 1981 annual. How or where can I get one?
Thanks