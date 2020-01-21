Home » Local » KHS selling old yearbooks

Posted on

Kosciusko High School is having a Retired Yearbook sale.

Yearbooks are available in years ranging from 2006 – 2017.

The cost per yearbook is $10 (cash only).

For more information, contact Katrina Overstreet at Kosciusko High School.

