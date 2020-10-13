Home » Local » KHS Senior Night and Homecoming festivities set for Friday, Oct. 16

KHS Senior Night and Homecoming festivities set for Friday, Oct. 16

Kosciusko High School will hold both Senior Night and Homecoming Friday, Oct. 16.

Senior Night festivities will be at 6:30, prior to the Leake Central vs Kosciusko football game.

The Kosciusko High School Homecoming Court will be presented during halftime of the game.

2020 Kosciusko Homecoming Court:

Front Row

Senior maids: Macie Alford, Tyneria Cross, Mariah Johnson, Kimberly Vazquez, and Emma Rush.

Back Row

Freshman maids: Anasha Teague and Haley Olive; Sophomore Maids: Brittlyn Gillum and Reid Hutchinson; Junior Maids: Hannah Olive and Arissa Olive.

 

