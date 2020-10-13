KHS Senior Night and Homecoming festivities set for Friday, Oct. 16

Kosciusko High School will hold both Senior Night and Homecoming Friday, Oct. 16.

Senior Night festivities will be at 6:30, prior to the Leake Central vs Kosciusko football game.



The Kosciusko High School Homecoming Court will be presented during halftime of the game.

2020 Kosciusko Homecoming Court:



Front Row

Senior maids: Macie Alford, Tyneria Cross, Mariah Johnson, Kimberly Vazquez, and Emma Rush.

Back Row

Freshman maids: Anasha Teague and Haley Olive; Sophomore Maids: Brittlyn Gillum and Reid Hutchinson; Junior Maids: Hannah Olive and Arissa Olive.