KHS students help create 3D printed clips for face masks

Mrs. Pamela Cain’s KHS high school classes recently submitted ideas as part of an online learn-at-home engineering assignment in conjunction with Mississippi State.

The assignment was to design ear pressure relief clips for face masks.

Meredith Dean submitted the whippet dog mascot motif which was selected as the best design for this project.

Other submissions included praying hands, a magnolia bloom, and music notes. These designs are symbolic of our faith, sense of community and hope.

After all the submissions were uploaded, the chosen selection was 3D printed.

The face mask ear pressure relief clips were donated to health care and local essential workers in our community.