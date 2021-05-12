KHS students to have work published

Front low (L-R) – Hannah Olive, Lacey Greenlee, Maria Garcia, Anna Grace Kuhn, Keyondra Ferguson, Lizzie Kate Jones

Back row (L-R)- Anna Grace Mancell, Maicee Coleman, Kimberly Vazquez, Gustavo Orduna, Cody Pope, Alyssia Smith

Twelve Kosciusko High School students have been selected for publication in the Write for Mississippi book, which will be published in August of 2021.

Over 200 submissions across the state were received for this project.

The dual-credit English Composition I and American Literature I classes worked with Dr. Michael Pickard, an assistant professor of English and Creative Writing at Millsaps College.

The books will be available for purchase this fall at www.writeformississippi.org.