KHS to host Premier Medical Group Classic basketball tournament Saturday

The Kosciusko Whippets will host the Premier Medical Group Classic basketball tournament this weekend.

Ten different teams, girls and boys, will compete in the tournament beginning at 9:00 am Saturday, Nov. 9.

Local teams in the tournament will be the McAdams (girls) and Kosciusko (girls and boys).

The Lady Bulldogs of McAdams will face off against Greenwood at 4:30 pm.

The Lady Whippets and Whippets will compete against West Point at 7:00 pm and 8:15 pm, respectivley.

Admission to the tournament is $6.

The complete schedule can be viewed below.

 

