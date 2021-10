In conjunction with the 100th year celebration of Kosciusko Whippet football, Kosciusko High School would like to recognize former homecoming queens.

The regocignition will take place during the homecoming court presentation on Friday, Oct. 22.

Any former homecoming queens that would like to participate, please contact Katy Carter at [email protected], or call the school office at 289-2424 by Oct. 15.