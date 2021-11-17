Kicks Picks 2021 Season Winner Announced

Another exciting and competitive season of Kicks Picks presented by Byar’s Furniture of Philadelphia has come to an end. And now it is time to announce our grand prize winner for this year!

Todd Terrell of Decatur is the winner of a recliner from Byar’s Furniture of Philadelphia as well as tickets to this year’s Eggbowl! Congratulations Mr. Terrell!

Kicks Picks is a weekly high school and college football pick’em contest available on Breezynews.com and Kicks96news.com.

Thank you to the nearly 400 people who have played Kicks Picks this season.

Top players and their score for the season are listed below.

Top Kicks Picks players of 2021: