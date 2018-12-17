Home » Leake » Kicks Picks Grand Prize Winner and Top Players Announced

Kicks Picks Grand Prize Winner and Top Players Announced

Posted on

Another exciting and competitive season of Kicks Picks Presented By Wheel-In Grocery of Carthage recently concluded. Boswell Media would like to thank everyone for participating.

Tommy Malone takes home a 43″ flat screen TV from Kicks96, Breezy 101, and Boswell Media Sports.

Boswell Media Sports Broadcaster Melvin Wooten released the 2018 Kicks Picks top finishers for the season:

1. Tommy Malone – Carthage  – TV winner

2. B.J. Morrow – Philadelphia

3. Ross Elrod –  Edinburg

4. Will McBeth –  Wiggins

T5.   Kevin Pullen – Kosciusko

T5.   Chris Stevens – Carthage

T7.    Mack Jimmie III – Philadelphia

T7.    Darren Pickett – Philadelphia

T10.  Ron Ballard – Kosciusko

T10.  Tim Nell – Kosciusko

T12.  Chad Arthur – Carthage

T12.  Steven Autry-  Kosciusko

T12.  Donnie Kea – Philadelphia

15. Michael Hatcher – Kosciusko

16. Ryan Moore  – Philadelphia

T17.   Tony Chunn – Kosciusko

T17.   Larry Wheeless – McCool

T19.   Shirley Salers – Kosciusko

T19.   Lawrin Atkison – Carthage

We look forward to seeing you again next year!

