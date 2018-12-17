Kicks Picks Grand Prize Winner and Top Players Announced

Another exciting and competitive season of Kicks Picks Presented By Wheel-In Grocery of Carthage recently concluded. Boswell Media would like to thank everyone for participating.

Tommy Malone takes home a 43″ flat screen TV from Kicks96, Breezy 101, and Boswell Media Sports.

Boswell Media Sports Broadcaster Melvin Wooten released the 2018 Kicks Picks top finishers for the season:

1. Tommy Malone – Carthage – TV winner

2. B.J. Morrow – Philadelphia

3. Ross Elrod – Edinburg

4. Will McBeth – Wiggins

T5. Kevin Pullen – Kosciusko

T5. Chris Stevens – Carthage

T7. Mack Jimmie III – Philadelphia

T7. Darren Pickett – Philadelphia

T10. Ron Ballard – Kosciusko

T10. Tim Nell – Kosciusko

T12. Chad Arthur – Carthage

T12. Steven Autry- Kosciusko

T12. Donnie Kea – Philadelphia

15. Michael Hatcher – Kosciusko

16. Ryan Moore – Philadelphia

T17. Tony Chunn – Kosciusko

T17. Larry Wheeless – McCool

T19. Shirley Salers – Kosciusko

T19. Lawrin Atkison – Carthage

We look forward to seeing you again next year!