Kicks Picks Grand Prize Winner and Top Players Announced

Another exciting and competitive season of Kicks Picks Presented By Wheel-In Grocery of Carthage recently concluded. Boswell Media would like to thank everyone for participating.
Tommy Malone takes home a 43″ flat screen TV from Kicks96, Breezy 101, and Boswell Media Sports.
Boswell Media Sports Broadcaster Melvin Wooten released the 2018 Kicks Picks top finishers for the season:
1. Tommy Malone – Carthage – TV winner
2. B.J. Morrow – Philadelphia
3. Ross Elrod – Edinburg
4. Will McBeth – Wiggins
T5. Kevin Pullen – Kosciusko
T5. Chris Stevens – Carthage
T7. Mack Jimmie III – Philadelphia
T7. Darren Pickett – Philadelphia
T10. Ron Ballard – Kosciusko
T10. Tim Nell – Kosciusko
T12. Chad Arthur – Carthage
T12. Steven Autry- Kosciusko
T12. Donnie Kea – Philadelphia
15. Michael Hatcher – Kosciusko
16. Ryan Moore – Philadelphia
T17. Tony Chunn – Kosciusko
T17. Larry Wheeless – McCool
T19. Shirley Salers – Kosciusko
T19. Lawrin Atkison – Carthage
We look forward to seeing you again next year!