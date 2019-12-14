Kicks Picks Grand Prize winner and top players announced

Another exciting and competitive season of Kicks Picks Presented By Wheel-In Grocery of Carthage recently concluded.

Mike Hatcher of Kosciusko was announced Friday as the winner of flat screen TV from Wheel-In Grocery.

2019 was the most played season in the 16 year history of Kicks Picks.

Kicks Picks is a weekly high school and college football pick’em contest available on Breezynews.com and Kicks96news.com.

Top Kicks Picks players of 2019:

1. Mike Hatcher Kosciusko

2. Ronald Ballard Kosciusko

3. Kevin Pullen Kosciusko

T4. Darrin Pickett Philadelphia

T4. James Ferguson Grenada

T4. Ross Elrod Edinburg

7. Ryan Moore Philadelphia

8. Donnie Kea Philadelphia

9. Coner Bell Carthage

T10. Carol Elrod Edinburg

T10. Anthony Palokas Carthage

T12. Scott Lindsey Kosciusko

T12. Ethan Pendergrass Philadelphia

14. Tommy Malone Carthage

T15. Aaron Terrell Union

T15. Austin McCrory Kosciusko