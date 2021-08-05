Kicks Picks is back and you get to vote for the grand prize

Boswell Media Sports’s weekly football pick’em “Kicks Picks” is returning for its 18th season on Breezynews.com and Kicks96news.com.

Make your picks each week for the best high school and college football games in the state. If you get the most right, then you’re a winner.

The weekly winner will take home a gift certificate from Lee’s Steakhouse, the official Football Friday Food Stop.

The player that gets the most pick correct throughout the end of the season, will win the grand prize from Byar’s Furniture.

This year, you the players get to decide on what you want for the grand prize: a 43″ flat screen TV or a leather Ashley recliner. Click below to cast your vote.

Which would you rather have from Byar"s Furniture in this year"s Kicks Picks? 43" Samsung TV Leather Ashley Recliner Vote Loading...

Also, Boswell Media Sports is EGGcited to announce a special addition to the grand prize for this year’s winner. That announcement will be made soon.

The first week of picks will be available Monday, August 16.

It’s FREE! It’s FUN! It’s Kicks Picks!