Kicks Picks is back for its 20th season

Boswell Media Sports’ weekly football pick’em “Kicks Picks” is back for its 20th season on Breezynews.com and Kicks96news.com.

Make your picks each week for the best high school and college football games in the state. If you get the most right, then you’re a winner.

The weekly winner will take home a gift certificate from Hometown Prime, the official Football Friday Food Stop.

The player that gets the most picks correct throughout the season will win the grand prize, a Bayou Classic Ceramic Cooker Ozark Ag in Carthage.

The first week of picks will be available Monday, Aug. 14.

Picks must be submitted before 6:00 pm on Friday.

It’s FREE! It’s FUN! It’s Kicks Picks!

