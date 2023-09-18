HomeAttalaKicks Picks – Make your selections now

Kicks Picks – Make your selections now

by
SHARE NOW

Make your selections for this week’s picks here.

Boswell Media Sports’ weekly football pick’em “Kicks Picks” is back for its 20th season on Breezynews.com and Kicks96news.com.

Make your picks each week for the best high school and college football games in the state. If you get the most right, then you’re a winner.

The weekly winner will take home a gift certificate from Hometown Prime, the official Football Friday Food Stop.

The player that gets the most picks correct throughout the season, will win the grand prize, a Bayou Classic Ceramic Cooker from Ozark Ag Supply in Carthage.

Picks must be submitted before 6:00 pm on Friday each week.

It’s FREE! It’s FUN! It’s Kicks Picks!

1 comment
  1. Joseph Banks
    Joseph Banks
    August 14, 2023 at 10:35 AM

    Ready to choose

    Reply

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Kicks Picks Week 7 Winner Announced

Week 8 – Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

BOLO – Missing Attala County Juvenile

BOLO – Missing Attala County Juvenile

Kicks Picks – Make your selections now

Renasant Insurance Coaches Show – September 27, 2023