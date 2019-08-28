Kicks Picks Week 1 Winner: Aaron Terrell

Kicks Picks Presented by Wheel-In Grocery of Carthage started the season last week with Week 1 registering an all time high of 168 entries submitted.

With several upsets during the first week’s games, the results took its toll on most players.

However, one player seemed to have the right crystal ball to outdistance the field.

The winner for Week 1 is Aaron Terrell of Union. Aaron wins the Tailgate Prize Pack from Wheel In.

Week 2 picks can be found here.

Make your selections and submit prior to 6pm on Friday to be eligible.

Remember to play each week because the person who guesses the most games correctly for the year will win the grand prize of a flat screen TV… so get your picks in!

It’s Free… It’s Fun… It’s Kick Picks!