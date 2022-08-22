Kicks Picks Week 1 Winner ANNOUNCED!!!

Week 1 of Kicks Picks proved to be a competitive week! Several entrants did very well, with FOUR getting all 15 correct. In the event that we have multiple people with the highest score, we use a tie breaker.

Our winner this week is Christopher Stevens of Carthage! He is our Friday Night Food Spot winner!! Christopher will receive a plate lunch for 2 from Southern or Soul in Carthage.

You too could be a winner. Just be sure to submit your picks by 6:00 p.m. on Friday to be eligible!

Remember to play each week because our overall winner for the season will win the grand prize of a Bayou Classic Ceramic Cooker from Ozark Ag Supplies in Carthage.

It’s Free… It’s Fun… It’s Kick Picks!