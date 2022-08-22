HomeLocalKicks Picks Week 1 Winner ANNOUNCED!!!

Kicks Picks Week 1 Winner ANNOUNCED!!!

by

Week 1 of Kicks Picks proved to be a competitive week! Several entrants did very well, with FOUR getting all 15 correct. In the event that we have multiple people with the highest score, we use a tie breaker.

Our winner this week is Christopher Stevens of Carthage! He is our Friday Night Food Spot winner!! Christopher will receive a plate lunch for 2 from Southern or Soul in Carthage.

You too could be a winner. Just be sure to submit your picks by 6:00 p.m. on Friday to be eligible!

Remember to play each week because our overall winner for the season will win the grand prize of a Bayou Classic Ceramic Cooker from Ozark Ag Supplies in Carthage.

It’s Free… It’s Fun… It’s Kick Picks!

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Flash Flooding Possible Locally This Week

Kicks Picks Week 2 will be available Monday Aug 22

Kicks Picks is Back! Learn about the rules and prizes

New start times announced for Kosciusko, Ethel, and McAdams football games

It’ll Be Another Hot Week

Local Heat Advisory Extended, Heat Warning for Parts of State