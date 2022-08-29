HomeAttalaKicks Picks Week 2 Winner Announced

Kicks Picks Week 2 Winner Announced

Week 2 of Kicks Picks had 1 cancelled game due to the recent rainfall (Leake Central vs Kemper County), and 1 game that was played on Thursday (Noxapater vs Nanih Waiya). Those games were given to all entrants, so everyone started out with at least 2 correct picks.

With 19 correct picks, Neal Ogletree of Madden is this week’s Friday Night Food Spot winner. Congratulations Mr. Ogletree, you will receive a gift certificate for plate lunches for 2 from Southern or Soul in Carthage!

You could be the next winner. Just be sure to submit your picks by 6:00 p.m. on Friday to be eligible! You can do that here.

Remember to play each week, because our overall winner for the season will win the grand prize of a Bayou Classic Ceramic Cooker from Ozark Ag Supplies in Carthage.

It’s Free… It’s Fun… It’s Kick Picks!

