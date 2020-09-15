Kick’s Picks Week 2 winner: Drew Chandler

Week 2 of Kicks Picks Presented By Byars Furniture of Philadelphia was again hotly contested at the top.

Tying for the top spot this week were Christopher Stevens of Carthage and Drew Chandler of Kosciusko.

Following the tie breaker, Drew Chandler is the week’s winner of the Football Friday Food Prize from Singleton Fish House in Carthage.

There were eight other entries that were only one pick off.

This week’s picks can be found here.

Remember to get your picks in by 6pm on Friday and only one entry per person. It’s FUN!!! It’s FREE!!! It’s Kicks Picks!!!