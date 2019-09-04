Kicks Picks Week 2 Winner: Joey Wilcher

Kicks Picks Presented By Wheel In Grocery of Carthage set yet another record for entries in Week 2! A total of 203 entries were submitted and most players seemed to improve over the first week’s results.

This week saw three tie for the top spot. Following the tiebreaker, the winner is Joey Wilcher of Carthage. Joey wins the Tailgate Prize Pack from Wheel In Grocery. The others who turned in outstanding entries were Carol Elrod and Thomas Strength, both also of Carthage.

Week 3 picks can be found here.

Make your selections and submit prior to 6pm on Friday to be eligible.

Remember to play each week because the person who guesses the most games correctly for the year will win the grand prize of a flat screen TV… so get your picks in!

