Kicks Picks Week 3 Winner: Billy Wilbanks

The Kicks Picks Presented by Wheel In Grocery of Carthage was any very competitive competition in Week 3. Four entrants tied for the top spot with Billy Wilbanks, of Carthage claiming the Tailgate Prize Pack on the tie breaker.

Others tied were Mike Hatcher, of Kosciusko; Jimmy Pickle, of Carthage and Aaron Terrell, of Union.

Week 4 picks can be found here.

Make your selections and submit prior to 6pm on Friday to be eligible.

Remember to play each week because the person who guesses the most games correctly for the year will win the grand prize of a flat screen TV… so get your picks in!

It’s Free… It’s Fun… It’s Kick Picks!