Kicks Picks Week 4 Winner Announced

One of our games this week was cancelled as McAdams High School announced Thursday evening that they would be virtual for two weeks due to COVID. So everyone started with one win!

The competition was close this week with several people getting 16 or 17 picks correct. BUT one person got 18 of the 20 correct. That person was… Kristin Ogletree of Carthage!!

Congratulation Kristin! You’ve won a gift certificate to our Friday Night Food Spot presented by the good folks at Lee’s Steakhouse in Sebastopol.

Keep playing every week as the person with the most correct picks for the season will win the GRAND PRIZE of an Ashley recliner from Byar’s furniture as well as tickets to this year’s Egg Bowl!

This week’s picks can be found here.

It’s Fun!!… It’s Free!!… It’s Kicks Picks!!