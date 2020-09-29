Kick’s Picks Week 4 Winner: Ouida Wilcher

Week #4 of Kicks Picks Presented By Byars Furniture of Philadelphia produced the best entries of the year. Two players tied at the top only missing one game for the week.

Following the tiebreaker, we also have our first female winner of the season, Ouida Wilcher of Philadelphia. The other near perfect entry was submitted by Caleb Thompson also of Philadelphia.

Ouida wins the weekly prize, the Football Friday Food Prize from Singleton Fish House on the Square in Carthage. Keep getting your entries in each week to qualify for the Grand Prize, an Ashley rocker recliner from Byars Furniture.

You can find this week’s slate of games here.

Submit prior to 6″00 pm on Friday to qualify.