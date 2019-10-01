Kicks Picks Week 6 Winner: Carol Elrod

Week 6 of Kicks Picks Presented by Wheel In Grocery of Carthage was possibly the most competitive of the year with four submitting near perfect entries and many more just off by one pick.

The winner after the tiebreaker is Carol Elrod, of Edinburg , who wins the Tailgate Prize Pack from Wheel In.

The others who tied were James Ferguson of Grenada, Noah Pickett of Philadelphia, and Mike Hatcher of Kosciusko.

Week 7 picks can be found here.

Make your selections and submit prior to 6:oo pm on Friday to be eligible.

Remember to play each week because the person who guesses the most games correctly for the year will win the grand prize of a flat screen TV… so get your picks in!

It’s Free… It’s Fun… It’s Kick Picks!