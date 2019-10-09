Kicks Picks Week 7 Winner: Chad Arthur

Great close competition was the way Week #7 of Kicks Picks Presented by Wheel In Grocery of Carthage played out.

Submitting the top entry last week was Chad Arthur of Carthage.

Congratulations to Chad who claims the Tailgate Prize Pack for this week!! You too can win by choosing the most correct games each.

Week 8 picks can be found here.

Make your selections and submit prior to 6:oo pm on Friday to be eligible.

Remember to play each week because the person who guesses the most games correctly for the year will win the grand prize of a flat screen TV… so get your picks in!

It’s Free… It’s Fun… It’s Kick Picks!