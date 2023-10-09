Kicks Picks Week 8 Winner Announced

This week, several entrants tied for the top 16 correct picks! After using our tie-breaker, the winner is Chris Verry of Carthage.

Congratulations Chris you are the winner of a gift certificate to Hometown Prime in Sebastopol!

You too could be a winner. Just be sure to submit your picks each week by 6 p.m. on Friday. (This week’s picks coming soon!)

The person with the most correct picks at the end of the season will win a Bayou Classic Ceramic Grill courtesy of Ozark Ag Supply in Carthage.

It’s Fun!!… It’s Free!!… It’s Kicks Picks!!