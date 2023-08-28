HomeAttalaKicks Picks Weekly Winner Announced

Kicks Picks Weekly Winner Announced

by
SHARE NOW

The Week 2 of Kicks Picks winner finished with 18 correct picks. Two other entrants got 18 correct, so we used a tie breaker for this week’s winner.

Larwin Atkison of Carthage is our winner! He will receive a gift certificate from our Football Friday Food Spot, Hometown Prime in Sebastopol.

Congratulations Mr. Atkison, and remember you too can be a winner.

Make your selections each week and submit them prior to 6:oo pm on Friday to be eligible. (This week’s picks coming soon!)

Remember to play each week because the person who guesses the most games correctly for the season will win the grand prize of a Bayou Classic Ceramic Grill from Ozark Ag Supply in Carthage… so get your picks in!

It’s Free… It’s Fun… It’s Kick Picks!

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Kicks Picks Week 2 – Make your selections now

Week 1 Kicks Picks Winner Announced

Kicks Picks is back for its 20th season

Photo Gallery: Awards announced at first annual Whippet ESPYs

Audio/Video: L.V. Hull Home and Studio announced as one America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places for 2023

Mississippi Songwriter of the Year Finalists Announced