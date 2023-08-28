Kicks Picks Weekly Winner Announced

The Week 2 of Kicks Picks winner finished with 18 correct picks. Two other entrants got 18 correct, so we used a tie breaker for this week’s winner.

Larwin Atkison of Carthage is our winner! He will receive a gift certificate from our Football Friday Food Spot, Hometown Prime in Sebastopol.

Congratulations Mr. Atkison, and remember you too can be a winner.

Make your selections each week and submit them prior to 6:oo pm on Friday to be eligible. (This week’s picks coming soon!)

Remember to play each week because the person who guesses the most games correctly for the season will win the grand prize of a Bayou Classic Ceramic Grill from Ozark Ag Supply in Carthage… so get your picks in!

It’s Free… It’s Fun… It’s Kick Picks!