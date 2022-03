Kidnapping and Multiple Felony DUI Arrests in Attala and Leake

GUICE L ATKINSON, 28, of Carthage, MDOC, Hold – Detainer, ACSO, Bench Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A, N/A.

ASHLEY BARNES, 36, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, CPD. Bond $15,000.

BRANDI J BEEMON, 39, of Lena, Felony Hold for Drug Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

KEVIN L BELL, 37, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

KELVIN BROWN, 36, of Sallis, Felony Indictment, Bond Surrender, ACSO. Bond N/A, N/A.

SEDRICK L CARTER, 45, of Louisville, Hold for Other County, CPD. Bond N/A.

JOHN C DIXON, 41, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, KPD. Bond $2,030.

DARIUS L ELLIS, 29, of Kosciusko, Felony DUI, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Resisting Arrest, Profanity in Public Place, MHP. $10,000, $1,000, $500, $500, $500.

PATRICK D FLETCHER, 39, of Kosciusko, Felony DUI, KPD. Bond $3,000.

JEREMIAH D GORDON, 24, of Camden, DUI – 2nd, Possession of Marijuana, Resisting Arrest, LCSO. Bond $1,500, $1,000, $500.

ROBIN S GRIFFITH, 29, of Carthage, Shoplifting, CPD. Bond $1,000.

JAMES HARMON, 69, of Sallis, Felony DUI, KPD. Bond N/A.

DOMINIC HERNANDEZ, 43, of Choctaw, Simple Assault Causing Bodily Injury, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

MATTHEW E HUMPHREY, 35, of Carthage, Shoplifting, Warrant, CPD. Bond $1,000, N/A.

TIMOTHY A JOHNSON, 48, of Carthage, MDOC, LCSO. Bond N/A.

ALEXSANDRA A KINSLOW, 25, of Carthage, Possession of Paraphernalia, ACSO. Bond $930.

ALONZO J MCGOWN, 21, of Carthage, Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Armed Robbery, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, False ID, Resisting Arrest, WGPD. Bond N/A, N/A, N/A, $0, $0, $0.