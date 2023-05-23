Kidnapping, Burglary, and Assault in Attala and Leake

HomeAttalaKidnapping, Burglary, and Assault in Attala and Leake

CRYSTAL A ALFORD, 43, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

 

SAMUEL L AMIKER, 60, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

JERMEL D BALL, 24, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, KPD.  Bond $1,000.

 

CHRISTOPHER A BANKS, 28, of Lena, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $674.25, $0.

 

NATHANIEL ELMORE, 18, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Possession of Marijuana, CPD.  Bond $500, $424.25.

 

DEBBIE J FUNCK, 67, of Meridian, DUI – 1st, Reckless Driving, Open Container, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

 

ERIK GARCIA, 37, of Philadelphia, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

RANDY L HANSFORD, 44, of Kosciusko, Kidnapping, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent, Burglary – B&E, ACSO.  Bond N/A, N/A, N/A.

