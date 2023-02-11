Kidnapping, Burglary, DUIs, and a Terrorist Threat in Attala and Leake Arrests

CHARLES W PETERS, 43, of Ethel, Kidnapping, Possession of Paraphernalia, ACSO. Bond $50,000, $1,000.

JENNY R POLLARD, 27, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $0.

JOSHUA A QUICK, 36, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

FRANK J SCOTT, 43, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, No Tag, CPD. Bond $1,331, $478, $418, $299.25.

LAJORDAN T SMITH, 26, of Carthage, Bond Surrender – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

BRANDON SWEENEY, 28, of Kosciusko, Felony Mississippi Terrorist Threat Laws Violation, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000, $1,000.

JUSTIN L WARD, 19, of Walnut Grove, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, LCSO. Bond N/A.

KESHAUN D WILLIS, 20, of Choctaw, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000.

ASHLEY WILSON, 28, of Durant, Speeding, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $400, $900, $800, $0.