KJHS auditorium renovation nearing completion

The first phase of renovation at the Kosciusko Junior High School auditorium is almost complete.

Closed in 2015 due to asbestos and other structural problems, the historic building is set to open in January.

With the asbestos removed, the updated facility boasts LED lights, new carpet, a painted stage, and a completely new ceiling.

Principal Jackie McElwain said all that’s left to finish phase one renovations is work on the foyer and possibly replacing the stage curtains.

McElwain said the school district will hold its first meetings in the new auditorium when teachers report back to work after the holidays (Jan. 6).

She also said three events have already been booked in the auditorium for 2020.

Bookings for the venue can be placed by calling the KJHS office at 662-289-3737.

While phase 1 is almost complete, the Kosciusko Foundation for Excellence in Education has grand plans for the next stage of renovations.

The first big change? Renaming the auditorium to the Skipworth Performing Arts Center in honor of former Kosciusko High School band director WG Skipworth.

Dr. Tim Alford, KFEE President, said other plans for phase two are a completely reworked lobby that will feature exhibits honoring notable residents of Kosciusko and Attala County, new seats, and a raised ceiling.

In addition to the physical renovations, Alford said the local Arts Council will be reformed in hopes of booking concerts, plays, and other outside attractions.

Audio: Alford spoke more in depth about this project during a radio interview on Breezy 101 Thursday morning.

Links: