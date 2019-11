Kosciusko Junior High School is hosting a canned food drive.

Students can bring 10 items of canned food, three boxes of cereal, or two cases of Ramen in exchange for a free 60% test grade 100.

Anyone wanting to donate can drop off items at the KJHS office.

The final day of the food drive is Thursday, Nov. 21.

The school’s goal is to receive 7000 items of food.

Call 662-289-3737 for more information.