KME fire update: in person classes to resume Nov. 5 at Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club

The Kosciusko School District has released another update on the Middle Elementary fire from Tuesday night:

In person school for students at Kosciusko Middle Elementary will begin Thursday, November 5th at the Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club.

The school day will run on a normal schedule.

Any students that checked out Chromebooks will need to bring them to school on Thursday.

The outpouring of support from our community has been overwhelming. We are thankful for all who have reached out to us.

“We would like to express our gratitude to Mr. Fuller, Mr. Hood, and the Boys and Girls Club Organization for allowing us to use their facilities. Their generosity has allowed us to create a learning environment despite our circumstances. We have missed our students and are excited to see them on Thursday.” Mr. Will Anderson, KME Principal.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we transition into our temporary location. For questions, you may call the Kosciusko School District Central Office, at 289-4771.