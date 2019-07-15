Kosciusko 5/6 year-old baseball All-Stars to play in World Series

The Kosciusko 5/6 year-old All Star baseball team will play in the World Series this weekend.

The team advanced to the World Series by winning the district tournament in Philadelphia and placing 3rd at the state tournament in Cleveland.

The World Series will be played in Brookhaven beginning Thursday, July 18.

Pictured:

Bottom left to right; Holt Fancher, Rye Edwards, Truett Vance, Brayden Langford, Houston Cain

Standing left to right: Noah Carter, Drew Durff, Matthew Holdiness, Tripp McGee, Reed Tillman, Lawson McDaniel, Mac McCool

Coaches left to right: Dr Samuel Holdiness, Wes Carter (Head Coach), Jason Vance, Matthew McCool