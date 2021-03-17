Kosciusko 8th Grade Athlete Recognized

Mary Kimble Price, an 8th grader at Kosciusko Junior High, has been nominated as a Score Book Live’s Mississippi High School Softball Player of the Week.

Mary Kimble Price, Kosciusko: Went 10-for-16 at the plate over four games with two home runs, two doubles and 10 RBIs in a 3-1 week for the Lady Whippets. (scorebooklive.com)

Mary Kimble is the first Kosciusko Whippet Athlete to be nominated by Score Book Live. She is currently the designated hitter for the High School Fastpitch Softball Team.

Vote for Mary Kimble here:

