Kosciusko a cappela group to hold free reunion concert Saturday

Magnolia Bible College’s premier acappela group ZΩMEN will host a reunion concert on Saturday, July 27.

The concert will be held at Barrister’s Hall beginning at 5:00 pm.

Money raised from the event will be used to benefit Eastern European Mission (EEM).

EEM provides bible-based materials eastern Europe and works closely with refugee communities and public schools in the region.

Admission to the concert is free, but donations for EEM are encouraged.

Visit www.facebook.com/EasternEuropeanMission for more information.