City of Kosciusko alderman-at-large Tim Kyle has qualified to run for mayor.

Kyle has served as alderman-at-large for the City of Kosciusko since July 2001.

As of this report, Kyle is the only candidate to qualify for the position.

Qualifying for the position continues through Friday at 5:00 pm.

Long time mayor Jimmy Cockroft announced in July 2020 that he would not seek re-election.