Kosciusko aldermen approve budget, announce police promotions

The Kosciusko Board of Aldermen held a special called board meeting Tuesday night.

During the meeting, the board approved the yearly budget and announced many promotions for the police department Tuesday night.

The budget can be view HERE.

The board approved the following hires and promotions:

Cody Williams to Captain

Jerry Coleman to full-time Lieutenant

Wilbert Nelson to Lieutenant

Jerry Erving to Lieutenant

Jaroderick Teague to patrol 3

Chance Quimby – new hire

Amendments were also made to the city’s ad valorem tax levy. That can be found here.