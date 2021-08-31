Kosciusko aldermen approve police promotions

The Kosciusko Board of Aldermen held a special called board meeting Tuesday.

During the meeting, the board approved many promotions for the police department Tuesday night.

The board approved the following hires and promotions:

Cody Williams to Captain

Jerry Coleman to full-time Lieutenant

Wilbert Nelson to Lieutenant

Jerry Erving to Lieutenant

Jaroderick Teague to patrol 3

Chance Quimby – new hire

The board also held public hearings for the yearly budget and the ad valorem tax levy.

The budget can be viewed HERE.