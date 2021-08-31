Home » Attala » Kosciusko aldermen approve police promotions

Kosciusko aldermen approve police promotions

The Kosciusko Board of Aldermen held a special called board meeting Tuesday.

During the meeting, the board approved many promotions for the police department Tuesday night.

The board approved the following hires and promotions:

  • Cody Williams to Captain
  • Jerry Coleman to full-time Lieutenant
  • Wilbert Nelson to Lieutenant
  • Jerry Erving to Lieutenant
  • Jaroderick Teague to patrol 3
  • Chance Quimby – new hire

The board also held public hearings for the yearly budget and the ad valorem tax levy.

The budget can be viewed HERE.

 

