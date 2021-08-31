Kosciusko aldermen approve police promotions

The Kosciusko Board of Aldermen held a special called board meeting Tuesday.
During the meeting, the board approved many promotions for the police department Tuesday night.
The board approved the following hires and promotions:
- Cody Williams to Captain
- Jerry Coleman to full-time Lieutenant
- Wilbert Nelson to Lieutenant
- Jerry Erving to Lieutenant
- Jaroderick Teague to patrol 3
- Chance Quimby – new hire
The board also held public hearings for the yearly budget and the ad valorem tax levy.
The budget can be viewed HERE.