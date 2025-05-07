Big Deals!
HomeAttalaKosciusko aldermen hold May 6 meeting

Kosciusko aldermen hold May 6 meeting

by
SHARE NOW
Kosciusko aldermen hold May 6 meeting

The Kosciusko Board of Aldermen held its first meeting of May Tuesday night.

Topics covered during the meeting were:

  • The board voted to rescind the ad advertising for the red train car and discussed other options for moving it.
  • Approval for Ivey Mechanical to use a portion of the parking lot behind its office for Safety Day Friday, May 9.
  • The board passed resolutions for Law Enforcement Appreciation Week and Public Works Appreciation Week.
  • John Wiggers from North Central Planning & Development was appointed as Environmental Officer for the HOME Grant.
  • Two new summer workers for hired for the Parks and Street Departments.
  • Payment to Galen Shumaker for working on the waste water system (approved)

https://www.reliantpt.com/reliant-physical-therapy-kosciusko/

tel: 6622893161

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Two new weather/tornado sirens installed in Kosciusko

May calendar for the Attala County Library

Happening today: Open House for upcoming Kosciusko Junction Pipeline

Kosciusko Little Whippet Cheer Camp is Back – Registration Extended

BASEBALL STREAM – Kosciusko vs Newton County: GAME 2

SOFTBALL STREAM – West Lauderdale vs Kosciusko: Game 2

https://www.baptistonline.org/locations/attala