Kosciusko aldermen hold May 6 meeting

The Kosciusko Board of Aldermen held its first meeting of May Tuesday night.
Topics covered during the meeting were:
- The board voted to rescind the ad advertising for the red train car and discussed other options for moving it.
- Approval for Ivey Mechanical to use a portion of the parking lot behind its office for Safety Day Friday, May 9.
- The board passed resolutions for Law Enforcement Appreciation Week and Public Works Appreciation Week.
- John Wiggers from North Central Planning & Development was appointed as Environmental Officer for the HOME Grant.
- Two new summer workers for hired for the Parks and Street Departments.
- Payment to Galen Shumaker for working on the waste water system (approved)