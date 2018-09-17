Kosciusko aldermen meeting moved to Thursday (agenda, audio)

This week’s meeting of the Kosciusko Board of Aldermen has been moved to Thursday, Sept. 20.

The board voted at its last meeting to move the meeting from its scheduled date (Tuesday, Sept. 18) due to several board members that were expected to be out of town.

The meeting will still begin at 5:3o.

This week’s agenda can be viewed below.

Audio: Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft