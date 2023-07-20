Kosciusko aldermen to vote on amending city’s light wine and beer ordinance

HomeAttalaKosciusko aldermen to vote on amending city’s light wine and beer ordinance

Kosciusko aldermen will soon vote on making a slight change to the city’s light wine and beer ordinance.

Mayor Tim Kyle said the board will look to take out a provision in the ordinance that would put a restriction on new business owners that have relocated to Kosciusko.

According to the current ordinance, any person who has not lived in Kosciusko for at least 12 months is prohibited from serving or selling light wine and beer.

This law could keep business owners that don’t live in Kosciusko from expanding and opening a new store or restaurant, that served or sold light wine and beer, inside the city limits.

Kyle said city attorneys have recommended for the board to delete that paragraph from the current city ordinance.

Aldermen will vote on the issue during the Aug. 1 board meeting.

Audio: Tim Kyle during Minute with the Mayor

