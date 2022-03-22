Kosciusko and Attala County Authorities Working Through the Storm

3:58 a.m. – Attala County Fire Department and Attala County Deputies were called to a log truck on fire on HWY 12 West near the HWY 43 bypass.

8:49 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a theft at Tobacco Superstore.

11:55 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to a tree down in the roadway on HWY 14 West near the water tower.

1:40 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department and Attala County Deputies were alerted to a power line down and on fire with a tree on top of it located on HWY 35 North about 2 miles past the Hesterville area. There was a one-vehicle crash reported in this same area at 1:41 p.m. No one was injured in the accident. It is not clear at this time if the two are related.

1:52 p.m. – Kosciusko Fire Department was alerted to a power pole on fire on a street behind Aponaug Road.

1:57 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to a tree down blocking the entire roadway on HWY 19 North near Attala Road 3011 near the Possumneck area.

2:32 p.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to reports of a one-vehicle accident on Center Road. The vehicle reportedly hydroplaned and left the roadway. No one was injured.

2:56 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department, Sallis Volunteers, and Attala County Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Road 4101 in the Sallis area. A power line fell on a home causing a fire. Everyone got out of the house safely.