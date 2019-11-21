Kosciusko and Attala County Christmas events

A comprehensive list of all Christmas events happening in Kosciusko and Attala County…
Sunday, Nov. 24
Tuesday, Nov. 26
- Carriage Rides around the Kosciusko Square
Monday, Dec. 2
Tuesday, Dec. 3
- Carriage rides around the Kosciusko Square
- Courthouse Carols
Friday, Dec. 6
Sunday, Dec. 8
- The Dance Company Christmas showcase
Tuesday Dec. 10
- Carriage rides around the Kosciusko Square
- Courthouse Carols
- KHS Choir and Piano Christmas Concert
Thursday, Dec. 12
- Attala County Library Family Night Christmas Open House
Saturday, Dec. 14
Tuesday, Dec. 17
- Carriage Rides around the Kosciusko Square
Christmas programs and special church services can be found in the Breezy 101 Church Bulletin
Christmas lights will be on display throughout the holiday season around the square as a part of the “Kosy Lights” initiative and you can hear all of your Christmas favorites on WKOZ Cruisin 98.3 – Boswell Media’s Official Holiday Station.