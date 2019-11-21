Home » Local » Kosciusko and Attala County Christmas events

Kosciusko and Attala County Christmas events

PinterestLinkedin
Posted on

A comprehensive list of all Christmas events happening in Kosciusko and Attala County…

Sunday, Nov. 24

Tuesday, Nov. 26

  • Carriage Rides around the Kosciusko Square

Monday, Dec. 2

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Friday, Dec. 6

Sunday, Dec. 8

  • The Dance Company Christmas showcase

Tuesday Dec. 10

  • Carriage rides around the Kosciusko Square
  • Courthouse Carols
  • KHS Choir and Piano Christmas Concert

Thursday, Dec. 12

  • Attala County Library Family Night Christmas Open House

Saturday, Dec. 14

Tuesday, Dec. 17

  • Carriage Rides around the Kosciusko Square

Christmas programs and special church services can be found in the Breezy 101 Church Bulletin

Christmas lights will be on display throughout the holiday season around the square as a part of the “Kosy Lights” initiative and you can hear all of your Christmas favorites on WKOZ Cruisin 98.3 – Boswell Media’s Official Holiday Station.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. * Denotes required fields.

Note: All comments are held for moderation before being posted.

*