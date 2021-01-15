Kosciusko and Attala County schools to receive federal funds to help low income students

The Kosciusko and Attala County School Districts are among 39 districts in the state that are getting federal money.

The funds are going to school districts with 40 percent low-income families.

Congressman Bennie Thompson made the announcement Thursday.

He said the money will help improve test scores and academic performance for low income students.

Funding totals for local school districts:

Attala County – $637,973

Kosciusko – $1,207,462

Holmes County – $2,764,761

Leake County – $1,790,343

See the complete list of funds below.